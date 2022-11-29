Aberdeen firm lands work on Scotland's largest offshore wind farm that can power 1.6 million homes

Aberdeen-headquartered PD&MS Group has secured a three-year agreement to support work on a vast offshore wind farm that will power the equivalent of two-thirds of all Scottish homes.

The firm will support SSE Renewables on the 1,075-megawatt Seagreen wind farm, located off the coast of Angus in the North Sea. The statutory inspection framework agreement also has options to be extended for a further two years. It follows on from PD&MS recently securing a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall to support its European operations and delivery of other projects in the wind sector.

Seagreen is a joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, which is leading the construction and operational phases. Once operational, the facility will deliver enough green energy to power more than 1.6 million homes, which is equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes.

Thomas Barter, head of renewables business development at PD&MS, said: “As a vastly experienced energy services organisation but a relatively new entrant into the O&M wind market, winning this three-year SSE Renewables framework agreement on what will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm confirms our highly transferable skills and flexible delivery model is being recognised and is successfully disrupting the marketplace. We utilise regionally based local technicians rather than transporting in UK-wide support, resulting in both cost and green efficiencies.”

The firm currently has a headcount of about 550 in Scotland and 100 overseas, with operations in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Azerbaijan. Now in its 20th year, the firm provides services across the energy sector.