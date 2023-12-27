A Glasgow-based energy services company focused on making homes warmer, safer, and greener, has undertaken a major hiring spree – part of an an ongoing recruitment drive set to continue into the first quarter of 2024. Union Technical has boosted its 85-strong team of retrofitting and energy specialists with ten new hires allocated across its finance and administration, compliance, customer service, and design teams, and based at its head office at Thornliebank Industrial Estate on the southside of Scotland’s largest city.

Morgan Flynn and Rachel Bain have been signed up as administration assistants, Emily McGeoch as finance administrator, and John-Joe Sweeney as renewables administrator, and Craig Marshall has taken on the role of customer relationship manager. Furthermore, Dylan McFerran and Karen Davies have been hired as customer service advisors, while Michelle McKinnell takes the post of solar design technician, which Union Technical says builds on its commitment to delivering pioneering technology in this area, while Scott Rodgers has been named as retrofit compliance officer, Rebecca Fisher as compliance officer, and Kevin Quigley as contracts manager.

In addition, Gary McConnell has been promoted from retrofit compliance administrator to lead data analyst, while Robert Purdie and Gary Irvine have been moved up from retrofit surveyors to retrofit coordinators. All new team members are now in post, with additional roles in all office-based teams expected to go live by March, and eight additional roles are due to be advertised in the first three months of 2024.

The firm says the expansion of the expert team follows “significant” development and growth this year, with landmarks including a £1.5 million retrofit of almost 300 homes in Dumfries, and the conclusion of a milestone project in Portree to help address the Isle of Skye’s ongoing housing crisis.

This year has marked the tenth anniversary of Union Technical being founded by directors Owen Coyle and Michael Sweeney, who saw a gap in the market for an “all-encompassing” offering for energy efficiency renovations, and it works with homeowners, tenants, local authorities and social and private landlords to deliver a broad range of relevant services throughout the UK.

Suzanne Coyle, director at the firm, which says it has more than 50 years’ combined experience in the energy sector, commented on the recent workforce expansion, stating: “Our business has grown and diversified rapidly over the years, with the original founding team supported by dedicated and committed industry specialists who have brought insight and knowledge from their previous careers and are helping to drive the success of Union Technical today.