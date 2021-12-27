Jobs boost as discount supermarket Aldi unveils £24m Scottish expansion

The German-headquartered firm aims to debut three more Scottish branches in 2022 – two in Aberdeen at Countesswells Road and Hareness Road, and one at Greendykes Road in Broxburn, together creating 150 jobs, and taking its total staff to nearly 3,500 by the end of the year.

Aldi added that since launching in Scotland almost 30 years ago, it has been focused on growing the number of Scottish suppliers and produce on its shelves. In 2021 it surpassed its target of working with more than 90 such producers and stocking 450 items of locally sourced food and drink, and in coming years aims to up the latter to 500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Aldi branch in Whitburn, with the chain having opened its 100th Scottish site in 2021. Picture: Colin Hattersley.

The business, which says it is the fourth biggest volume retailer in Scotland, also said its support for the local brewing industry will continue in 2022 with its Scottish Beer festivals that have already showcased more than 80 Scottish breweries, resulting in £3m in sales for local suppliers.

In addition, its Supermarket Sweep initiative will again offer support to local foodbanks in 2022 and its Scottish Sports Fund programme will also continue.

Richard Holloway, regional MD for Scotland, said: “The prospects for the coming year look very exciting for Aldi in Scotland. We reached a significant milestone with the opening of our 100th Scottish store in 2021 and we are continuing to demonstrate our commitment to further expansion and investment in our Scottish stores.

“During the course of 2021, we have invested £36m in new store locations and in the next two years we will invest an additional £55m in new stores and extensions, with a further nine stores planned.

“Almost three quarters of our stores are now in our improved Project Fresh store format, providing a more customer-friendly layout with additional space and a brighter shopping experience – and we’re on track to upgrade the remainder by the end of 2023.”

Aldi’s latest plans come as it aims over 2022-2023 to invest more than £55m as part of its ongoing commitment to Scotland. Rival Lidl last month said it was creating 4,000 jobs over the next three years.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.