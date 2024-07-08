“Their rich history and commitment to patient care perfectly complement our ethos” – Lynn Hood, Scottish Dental Care CEO

One of Scotland’s oldest dental clinics, with roots stretching back to 1861, has been acquired by a group that now serves more than 200,000 patients.

Stirling-based Platt & Common is the 22nd clinic to become part of Scottish Dental Care. It will continue to serve its 13,500 patients following the deal, completed on undisclosed terms. Scottish Dental Care comprises 86 dentists, and employs more than 180 team members, serving some 200,000 patients.

Lynn Hood, chief executive of Scottish Dental Care, and her family have been patients with Platt & Common for about 15 years. She said: “Platt & Common is a jewel in the crown of Scottish dentistry, and we are honoured to welcome them into the Scottish Dental Care family. My family have experienced first hand the excellent care provided to its patients. Their rich history and commitment to patient care perfectly complement our ethos.

Christopher Friel, John Denham and Philip Friel, pictured after agreeing on the deal for the historic Platt & Common dental clinic in Stirling.

“We look forward to preserving this legacy while introducing innovations that benefit both patients and staff.”

Owned by brothers and founders Philip and Christopher Friel, Scottish Dental Care has a broader vision to provide “unparalleled dental care across Scotland”, with the group now boasting a portfolio of 22 clinics.

Platt & Common was established by Leon Platt, Central Scotland’s first resident dentist. It has since evolved under the tenure of John and Jennifer Denham, who are said to have modernised the clinic while maintaining its “traditional values and community focus”.

John Denham said: “Joining Scottish Dental Care represents a new chapter for Platt & Common, one where we can further our commitment to excellence in dental care, supported by the strength and vision of a leading dental group. We have been impressed by Christopher and Philip’s commitment to supporting our team, investing heavily in the industry and dedication to education, and we look forward to continuing to deliver services to patients across Stirling and beyond.”