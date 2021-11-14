Investors look to Vodafone to dial up the right numbers

Investors will be hoping that Vodafone can dial up some impressive numbers this week after a static year for the mobile giant’s shares.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 4:55 am
Vodafone, which has seen little change in its share price over the past year, is due to release its half-year results.
Analysts at investment platform AJ Bell noted that May’s full-year results “did not go down that well” and said all eyes would be on Tuesday’s half-year numbers and guidance on dividends.

AJ Bell noted: “July’s first-quarter update did not stir investors either, even if total service revenue growth was 3.3 per cent year-on-year. That was ahead of analysts’ expectations and represented the second straight quarter of growth.”

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “We’d also like to see how roaming revenue’s doing. Unsurprisingly, this has taken a beating as travel collapsed during the pandemic.

“While there have been signs of improvement, things are some way off pre-pandemic levels. The final check will be how the cost saving efforts from the Liberty Global acquisition are getting on,” she added.

Vodafone backing to help Scots rugby players tackle business challenges

