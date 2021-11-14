Investors look to Vodafone to dial up the right numbers

Analysts at investment platform AJ Bell noted that May’s full-year results “did not go down that well” and said all eyes would be on Tuesday’s half-year numbers and guidance on dividends.
AJ Bell noted: “July’s first-quarter update did not stir investors either, even if total service revenue growth was 3.3 per cent year-on-year. That was ahead of analysts’ expectations and represented the second straight quarter of growth.”
Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “We’d also like to see how roaming revenue’s doing. Unsurprisingly, this has taken a beating as travel collapsed during the pandemic.
“While there have been signs of improvement, things are some way off pre-pandemic levels. The final check will be how the cost saving efforts from the Liberty Global acquisition are getting on,” she added.