The Ness Walk Penthouse apartment features a unique window snug seat with incredible views across the city centre and attractions such as the River Ness and Inverness Castle. The Ness Walk Penthouse apartment features a unique window snug seat with incredible views across the city centre and attractions such as the River Ness and Inverness Castle.
The Ness Walk Penthouse apartment features a unique window snug seat with incredible views across the city centre and attractions such as the River Ness and Inverness Castle. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Inverness holiday apartments with stunning views over River Ness on the market for offers over £600,000

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:47 BST

With three two bedroom flats available, the property boasts stunning views of the River Ness and Inverness Castle.

Three prime holiday apartments in Inverness city centre with stunning views have hit the market for over £600,000.

Set within a category B listed building along Ness Walk, the three self-contained apartments are only minutes away from the city centre.

Surrounded by amenities such as pubs, restaurants and cafes – as well as a number of other B&Bs and hotels – the holiday lets each have two bedrooms.

The first floor is home to a “luxury” option, with two large double bedrooms, a bathroom and large kitchen-living space, with excellent views of the town centre, Inverness Castle and River Ness.

Meanwhile, the second floor apartment is the largest, with a kitchen/living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom, with the third floor “penthouse” apartment offering a refurbished living space and kitchen with a unique snug window seat to make the most of the spectacular views.

Neil Calder, partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “The apartments will be sold fully-equipped ready to trade to continue the existing business. Ness Apartments has been operating for a number of years by the vendors. Our client’s heritable interest in the property, which qualifies for 100% rates relief, is available including all fixtures and fittings and offers over £600,000 are sought. Alternatively, our client may consider selling individual apartments.”

Interested parties can visit Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ website for more information or contact the agent on 01463 712239.

Set within a 4-storey stone and slate ‘B’ Listed building, built circa 1884, the Ness Walk property includes three self-contained 2-bedroom apartments over the first, second and third floors.

1. Outside the property on Ness Walk

Set within a 4-storey stone and slate ‘B’ Listed building, built circa 1884, the Ness Walk property includes three self-contained 2-bedroom apartments over the first, second and third floors. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
Inside the living room of one of the Ness Walk apartments.

2. Inside the living area

Inside the living room of one of the Ness Walk apartments. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
One of the bedrooms, with excellent views

3. Inside a double bedroom

One of the bedrooms, with excellent views | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
The kitchen is just off the living area.

4. One of the self-catering kitchens

The kitchen is just off the living area. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Property
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice