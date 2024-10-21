Three prime holiday apartments in Inverness city centre with stunning views have hit the market for over £600,000.

Set within a category B listed building along Ness Walk, the three self-contained apartments are only minutes away from the city centre.

Surrounded by amenities such as pubs, restaurants and cafes – as well as a number of other B&Bs and hotels – the holiday lets each have two bedrooms.

The first floor is home to a “luxury” option, with two large double bedrooms, a bathroom and large kitchen-living space, with excellent views of the town centre, Inverness Castle and River Ness.

Meanwhile, the second floor apartment is the largest, with a kitchen/living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom, with the third floor “penthouse” apartment offering a refurbished living space and kitchen with a unique snug window seat to make the most of the spectacular views.

Neil Calder, partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “The apartments will be sold fully-equipped ready to trade to continue the existing business. Ness Apartments has been operating for a number of years by the vendors. Our client’s heritable interest in the property, which qualifies for 100% rates relief, is available including all fixtures and fittings and offers over £600,000 are sought. Alternatively, our client may consider selling individual apartments.”

Interested parties can visit Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ website for more information or contact the agent on 01463 712239.

1 . Outside the property on Ness Walk Set within a 4-storey stone and slate ‘B’ Listed building, built circa 1884, the Ness Walk property includes three self-contained 2-bedroom apartments over the first, second and third floors. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Photo Sales

2 . Inside the living area Inside the living room of one of the Ness Walk apartments. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Photo Sales

3 . Inside a double bedroom One of the bedrooms, with excellent views | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Photo Sales

4 . One of the self-catering kitchens The kitchen is just off the living area. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Photo Sales