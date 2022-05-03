Inverclyde property Bowman Rebecchi firm rolls out estate agency arm with 'springboard' deal

The rollout of Rebecchi Estate Agents coincides with a contract to oversee the sale of 22 new homes in Gourock.

The new business will be led by Linda Swan, who joins the firm as sales director with an initial focus on residential sales throughout the west coast of Scotland.

With more than a decade’s experience in the property sector, Swan joins Bowman Rebecchi from Blair & Bryden, where she was senior estate agent having previously worked at Greenock law firm Patten and Prentice as a conveyancing paralegal.

Based in Gourock, Bowman Rebecchi provides specialist and local commercial property services across the west of Scotland.

Alongside its residential arm Bowman Rebecchi Letting, a joint venture with Glasgow-based Newton Letting, the group currently manages some 1,200 properties across west and central Scotland. Other businesses within the group include Rebecchi Architectural and A&M Advertising.

Swan said: “I am very excited to have joined Bowman Rebecchi, with the specific aim of growing its estate agency operations, across Inverclyde and the west of Scotland.

“Given the strength of the existing businesses, there are significant opportunities within residential sales for the Bowman Rebecchi group and I’m looking forward to supporting these.

Andrew Bowman, Linda Swan, Riccardo Giovanacci and Marco Rebecchi. Picture: One Big Picture Photography

“This is a fantastic new challenge for me and I’m excited to join as sales director of a progressive and ambitious team with a clear strategy to deliver on its current goals.”

The firm has been appointed to oversee the sales of the McPherson Development in Gourock, which will provide 22 new three-bedroom homes in partnership with Globe Homes and City Gate Construction.

The development is set to begin construction this autumn, with the initial phase of homes aiming to be ready for occupancy in spring 2023.

Director Andrew Bowman said: “Securing the McPherson Development helps to give the business a strong springboard to launch.

“It is great to welcome a further private housing development to Inverclyde, where demand for new high-quality homes is high and we expect these properties to be very popular.

“This is a great example of the group collaborating, from architectural to estate agency, via the commercial arm of the business that supported the sale of the land. This is a solid model for us to grow and develop from for further clients.”

Aside from its commercial property interests, Bowman Rebecchi acquired Castle Estates in 2021, in partnership with long-established Glasgow-headquartered Newton Letting, whose managing director, Riccardo Giovanacci, will also play a key role in the new estate agency business.

Giovanacci said: “Given Bowman Rebecchi and Newton Letting’s experience and standing across the commercial and lettings sectors, we believe this is the right time to launch the estate agency business, which will enable us to deliver a wider range of property services to new and existing customers.”