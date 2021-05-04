Inverclyde-based property specialist Bowman Rebecchi Letting swoops on rival

Bowman Rebecchi Letting has swooped on Castle Estates, which is described as the largest independent residential lettings agency in Inverclyde, and manages a stock of nearly 350 properties across Glasgow, Renfrewshire and Ayrshire as well as its home turf. The latter’s four staff will transfer to Gourock-based Bowman Rebecchi’s new offices in the town’s Kempock Street and the Castle Estates name will cease to trade.

The 20-year-old firm is being sold by owner Neil Woodhead who is retiring and relocating. He said: “I have had several offers for the business, but elected to complete the sale with Bowman Rebecchi Letting. I believe its operation is the best fit for Castle Estates’ current customers, staff and the future potential of the organisation.”

The deal comes after Bowman Rebecchi Letting was established in December 2020. Picture: Marc Bowker.

Bowman Rebecchi Letting is operated by Andrew Bowman and Marco Rebecchi as a collaborative venture, jointly owned by Glasgow-based agency Newton Letting’s MD Riccardo Giovanacci.

Mr Giovanacci hailed the deal, adding: “Castle Estates has a successful track record across the west coast of Scotland and delivers a significantly greater reach to our residential letting arm.

“There is a high demand for rental properties throughout towns and villages across the central and west of Scotland, and we look forward to meeting our new landlords to support their investment aims.”

Rebecchi Architectural and Bowman Rebecchi director Mr Rebecchi said: “Across our group of businesses, we now manage 1,100 properties, both commercial and residential, and this acquisition makes us one of the largest independent letting agencies in Scotland. We look forward to further growth, both in our core area of Inverclyde and beyond.”

From left: Bowman Rebecchi Letting directors Andrew Bowman, Riccardo Giovanacci, and Marco Rebecchi. Picture: Marc Bowker.

Fellow Bowman Rebecchi director Mr Bowman said: “This is a significant investment for a well-run and successful operation, and it is exciting to watch the business grow since its launch.

"Our focus in the next few weeks is on integrating our existing and new portfolios, and we look forward to getting to know our new employees and clients. We look forward to a lengthy period of growth, both organically and through future acquisition.”

