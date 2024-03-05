David Prior has since 2015 been the owner of whisky-maker Bladnoch Distillery in Dumfries & Galloway. The move to snap up and revive what claims to be the oldest privately owned Scotch whisky distillery in the world, dating back to 1817, came after the Australian businessman, who is based in Melbourne, built and sold the Five:am organic yoghurt brand in a deal worth tens of millions of pounds.

Bladnoch’s product range includes signature whisky Vinaya that takes its name from the Sanskrit word for respect and gratitude, “paying homage to the distillery’s founders”, while it has created an on-site visitor centre, gift shop, and café. Other milestones include an eight-figure funding boost in 2021, while in January of this year it hosted its first Burns Supper since its revival, and last month it toasted a premium distribution deal.

Can you explain more about your motivation to buy the distillery – to what extent are you a whisky aficionado – and how do you oversee the business from Australia?

Serial entrepreneur David Prior during a visit to Bladnoch Distillery near Wigtown. Picture: contributed.

The provenance of Scotch has long interested me. My father was a fan, and I grew up around whisky. Ever since I was 18 we would have a dram every weekend and catch up about what we had been doing. When Bladnoch became available it was a chance to pursue that lifelong passion and build on a business that already had a strong heritage – combined, it was an opportunity I couldn’t overlook.

In the last year there have been significant changes to the Bladnoch UK workforce, with the appointment of chief executive Glen Gribbon, head of sales Jonathan Owen, and marketing manager Allison Renfrew. These appointments show the scale in which the business is growing, and having this strong management team in the UK to drive the business and make key decisions was vital for the evolution of the brand.

Bladnoch is in an exciting new era, it is a joy to see it flourish. I continue to meet the executive team while I’m in the UK, to oversee strategic decisions, but the present and future of Bladnoch is very much fuelled by the empowered team based at our 207-year-old distillery. It is an honour to nurture and preserve Bladnoch for the Galloway region and continue its traditions of innovation and excellence for generations to come.

Bladnoch says it has been embarking on ambitious growth plans, including securing new UK distribution, launching its first duty-free single malt, and hiring whisky industry veterans. How have these moves helped accelerate its offering – and what is your longer-term vision for the business both in the UK and overseas?

Bladnoch’s signature whisky Vinaya, which takes its name from the Sanskrit word for respect and gratitude, 'paying homage to the distillery’s founders'. Picture: contributed.

Bladnoch is a premium single malt Scotch available worldwide in more than 40 markets, and recent changes to our distribution model have allowed us to expand further. Our five key territories include the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Taiwan – and we continue to build presence in China where our master distiller Dr Nick Savage recently completed a tour. Our aim is to continue expanding consumer awareness of our brand and encouraging greater appreciation of what makes our Bold Galloway Spirit so unique.

A recent report from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said the sector’s contribution to the UK economy reached £7.1 billion in 2022. However, it added that while there is room for further growth, the industry “continues to face multiple barriers”, and is in need of further state support. What is your view of this?

There is always more that can be done, for example reducing the duty on whisky, but we’re confident of the long-term resilience of Scotch. According to the SWA, exports grew by 31 per cent between 2018 and 2022, and there remains great opportunity in the Bric (Brazil, Russia, India, China) markets – especially for Bladnoch, which is still securing distribution among emerging markets.

How can you compete with so many rival Scotch whisky distilleries, and what is your outlook for the Lowlands' presence in the sector?

Bladnoch offers something unique in the marketplace as Scotland’s southernmost distillery, and belonging to the Lowland Scotch whisky region. Compared with some of the more prominent regions such as Speyside and Islay, Lowland whisky is less well-known, which is a great opportunity for us. As whisky-drinkers become more educated and knowledgeable about single malt Scotch, they also become more curious, and keen to explore the category.

Lowland whiskies typically display a light and grassy character, and, as we are not defined by a house style, our cask quality and diversity is what makes Bladnoch most interesting along with our taste first philosophy; it’s easy to find a Bladnoch that you like.

Most unexpected from a Lowland distillery, is our peated whisky, for example, that is part of our core range. Alinta, an indigenous word from several southeast Australian language groups, means "fire” and "flames”, and evokes the notes of campfire embers found in each sip. Before using Alinta as a name, we sought permission from the elders of these groups, and I think this also says something about Bladnoch, and the integrity we embrace.

When King Charles in 2019 visited the distillery with Queen Camilla to officially launch its visitor centre, he said on sampling a dram of Bladnoch Single Malt that it “keeps the mind, body, and soul all together”. What was it like getting the royal seal of approval?