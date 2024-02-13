The distillery was established in 1817, and has been revived in recent years by owner David Prior, with its whiskies now available in 40-plus markets worldwide. Picture: contributed.

A single malt maker that says it is the oldest privately owned Scotch whisky distillery in the world has announced a tie-up with a major wine and spirits distributor to accelerate its growth across the UK. Bladnoch, which is based in Dumfries & Galloway and also states that it is Scotland’s southernmost distillery, has inked a three-year deal with London-based Enotria&Coe to expand its core portfolio across all UK channels, with a primary focus upon premium on-trade, independent wholesalers, and prestige retail.

The distillery was established in 1817, and has been revived in recent years by owner David Prior – who purchased it in 2015 and is claimed to be the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery – and master distiller Dr Nick Savage.

Its whiskies, made with water from the River Bladnoch, which flows alongside the distillery, are now available in more than 40 markets worldwide, including Australia, Taiwan, and the United States. Bladnoch’s signature whisky Vinaya takes its name from the Sanskrit word for respect and gratitude, paying homage to the distillery’s founders, while its core range also includes Liora, Samsara, Alinta, and whiskies with the Bladnoch title aged for 11, 14, 19, and 30 years.

The firm’s chief executive Glen Gribbon said: “Our proposition to create a bold Galloway spirit with a proud heritage is unique, and as a result we have seen demand for Bladnoch grow at pace in recent years. We look forward to beginning our journey with Enotria&Coe’s distribution team to expand our customer base, and help more consumers discover our signature Lowland style.”

Ants Rixon, MD at Enotria&Coe, welcomed the tie-up amid its bid “to grow a small, but perfectly formed spirits brands agency portfolio”, adding that Bladnoch’s ethos of “embracing history and learning from it, innovating at all levels, and aspiring to always do better – in partnership – resonates very clearly with what we are both trying to achieve”.