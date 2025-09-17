Melanie the watermelon and Cait the cat in Viewfinder (2023). | Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Games

Interactive Entertainment Scotland is a new trade body dedicated to supporting the country’s growing games sector.

Scotland’s rapidly growing games industry is set to be supported by a newly launched trade body.

Announced today by Ukie, the trade body which covers the UK’s games and interactive entertainment sector, Interactive Entertainment Scotland (IES) is a new organisation dedicated to championing the country’s growing industry.

The news comes on the final day of DICE Europe in Edinburgh, which saw more than 150 developers, publishers and business leaders from the games industry — including Nintendo’s managing executive officer Satoru Shibata — travel to the country for the prestigious event.

Serving as a voice for Scottish games companies, IES will work directly with the Scottish Government and local stakeholders to advocate for policies to support growth. In addition, members of the new Scottish trade body will be able to access the wider Ukie network including services and advocacy efforts, as well as Scotland-specific expertise.

Discussing the move, Ukie CEO Nick Poole described Scotland as “a vital part of the UK’s games success story”.

A number of iconic games franchises have been born in Scotland, including Grand Theft Auto, Lemmings and Rollercoaster Tycoon.

Mr Poole said: “The launch of Interactive Entertainment Scotland recognises the sector’s maturity and importance north of the border. IES will provide the focused, local representation that Scottish studios deserve while maintaining the collective strength that comes from being part of the UK’s broader games ecosystem.”

The UK games industry has been recognised as a key element of the the government’s industrial strategy, contributing more than £7 billion to the economy annually as well as supporting 26,000 jobs nationwide.

Scotland’s role in this is also set to increase in importance, as established studios and emerging developers chose to base their work here.

4J Studios was founded in 2005 by Paddy Burns, left, and Chris van der Kuyl.

As such, IES will focus on business growth, attracting investment to Scotland, developing talent pipelines by working with universities and colleges and ensuring that Scottish industry voices are heard during policy discussions, both at home and internationally.

Chris van der Kuyl, the chairman of 4J Studios, said: “The launch of Interactive Entertainment Scotland comes at an inflexion point for the sector globally and an opportune time for Scotland with many of the world’s top industry executives here this week. The forthcoming release of GTA 6 will reshape the entire video game landscape and our new game Reforj is another example of how Scotland is positioned to win on the world stage.”