All of the winners from the 2025 Ukie Awards - including Thank Goodness You're Here!
The winners of the 2025 Ukie Awards have been announced, with Monument Valley 3, Lego Horizon Adventures and Thank Goodness You’re Here! among games taking home prizes.
The second year of the UK gaming industry’s annual awards, North Sea set horror Still Wakes The Deep missed out on a win despite being among the top games nominated.
Instead, the awards for Best PC Game and UK Game of the Year went to Thank Goodness You’re Here!, an independent comedy “slapformer” which follows a travelling salesman as he performs odd jobs for residents of a Northern England town.
As well as recognising video games, the 2025 Ukie Awards also acknowledged publishers, developers and champions of diversity and inclusion within the industry, with several key figures - including David Jones, the Scottish developer behind games such as Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto - inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Without further ado, here are all of the 2025 Ukie Video Games Awards winners.
Best UK mobile game
- Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo games)
Best UK console game
- LEGO Horizon Adventures (Studio Gobo)
Best PC game
- Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
Best UK mixed reality game (VR, AR, XR)
- Just Dance VR (Soul Assembly)
Sustainability champion
- Jennifer Estaris (Ustwo Games)
- Playground Games
- Trailmix Games
Diversity and inclusion champion
- Women in Games
Best UK developer
- FuturLab
Best UK publisher
- Playstack
Rising star
- Spilt Milk Studios
UK Game of the year
- Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
Hall of Fame inductees
Outside of the main awards, there were also several inductees into the Ukie Hall of Fame.
David Braben, president of Frontier Developments
Sir Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind
Meghna Jayanth, video game writer and narrative designer
Carolin Krenzer, CEO and cofounder of Trailmix
David Jones, video game programmer
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.