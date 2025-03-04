All of the winners from the 2025 Ukie Awards - including Thank Goodness You're Here!

Thank Goodness You’re Here! took home the night’s top prizes.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the 2025 Ukie Awards have been announced, with Monument Valley 3, Lego Horizon Adventures and Thank Goodness You’re Here! among games taking home prizes.

The second year of the UK gaming industry’s annual awards, North Sea set horror Still Wakes The Deep missed out on a win despite being among the top games nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank Goodness You're Here! | Coal Supper / Panic

Instead, the awards for Best PC Game and UK Game of the Year went to Thank Goodness You’re Here!, an independent comedy “slapformer” which follows a travelling salesman as he performs odd jobs for residents of a Northern England town.

As well as recognising video games, the 2025 Ukie Awards also acknowledged publishers, developers and champions of diversity and inclusion within the industry, with several key figures - including David Jones, the Scottish developer behind games such as Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto - inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Without further ado, here are all of the 2025 Ukie Video Games Awards winners.

Best UK mobile game

Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo games)

Best UK console game

LEGO Horizon Adventures (Studio Gobo)

Best PC game

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)

Best UK mixed reality game (VR, AR, XR)

Just Dance VR (Soul Assembly)

Sustainability champion

Jennifer Estaris (Ustwo Games)

Playground Games

Trailmix Games

Diversity and inclusion champion

Women in Games

Best UK developer

FuturLab

Best UK publisher

Playstack

Rising star

Spilt Milk Studios

UK Game of the year

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)

Hall of Fame inductees

Outside of the main awards, there were also several inductees into the Ukie Hall of Fame.

David Braben, president of Frontier Developments

Sir Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind

Meghna Jayanth, video game writer and narrative designer

Carolin Krenzer, CEO and cofounder of Trailmix