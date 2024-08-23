Indie Beer Scotland: Full brewer and music line-up revealed for ‘largest craft beer festival’

“We’re proud to be pouring Scotland’s best independent craft beers at Indie Beer Scotland and I think this year’s brewery list shows just how much quality Scotland has to offer right now.”

More than 20 Scottish breweries and a live music line-up have been confirmed for what is being billed as Scotland’s largest craft beer festival.

Indie Beer Scotland is due to take place on September 6 and 7 within the Clyde Rooms at Edmiston House, Glasgow. The festival is expected to attract thousands of beer lovers and will feature more than 200 different Scottish cask and craft keg beers from 23 breweries, as well as a selection of independent cider and spirits, plus live music from eight acts across three sessions.

Organisers are promising award-winning beers from the likes of Fyne Ales, Moonwake, Loch Lomond, Harviestoun, Stewart Brewing and many others, plus live music from Have Mercy Las Vegas, James Gillies and Reely Jiggered, among other acts.

Indie Beer Scotland - organised by Scottish brewers from the not-for-profit trade association the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) - is now in its third year.

All beers and ciders will be priced at £4 a pint if they are up to 4.5 per cent in strength, £5 a pint at 4.6 per cent to 6 per cent in strength and £6 at 6.1 per cent to 7.9 per cent. Tipples of 8 per cent or above are being priced at £3.50 for a half pint. Session timings for the Friday evening are 17.30 to 22.30, with two Saturday sessions planned from 11.30 to 16.30 and 17.30 to 22.30.

Festival organiser Fiona MacEachern, from Loch Lomond Brewery, said the event had found its home at a “superb” Glasgow venue. She added: “We’re proud to be pouring Scotland’s best independent craft beers at Indie Beer Scotland and I think this year’s brewery list shows just how much quality Scotland has to offer right now.”

Indie Beer Scotland is billed as the country’s biggest beer festival showcasing solely Scottish beers. The festival is also the home of the SIBA Scotland Independent Beer Awards 2024, with judging taking place to name the nation’s very best beers prior to the festival opening to the public. Beers on offer will range from session strength lagers and pale ales of about 4 per cent, to barrel-aged imperial stouts and Scotch ales which tip the scales at a punchy 10 per cent ABV or higher. The event is sponsored by Kegstar.

The full line-up of Scottish brewers which are due to be in attendance on the Friday and Saturday includes Ardgour Ales, Arran Brewery, Beath Brewing, Bellfield Brewery, Broughton Brewery, Born Brewery, Cairngorm Brewery, Cross Borders Brewing, Five Kingdoms, Fyne Ales, Glen Spean Brewing, Harviestoun Brewery and Loch Lomond Brewery.