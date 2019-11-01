In full: Life Sciences 2019 Scotsman magazine

Have your say

The Scotsman sampled the healthy outcomes for the thriving Scottish life sciences sector.

They featured in a dedicated magazine on the topic, created in partnership with the University of Glasgow.

A digital version can be found here.

Register here for The Scotsman Life Sciences Conference 2019, which takes place on Tuesday, 26 November.

The full article list can be found below:

Ivan McKee: Scotland is strengthening is position as a life sciences world-leader

Gaging the temperature of Scottish life sciences in conversation with key sector players

Life sciences: Promising stories from the year so far

Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre build on schedule

How the Triple-A life sciences sub-sector is maturing as it pushes for growth

Medical innovation is being hampered by lack of capacity in regulation

How life sciences remains a crucial part of Scottish Enterprise’s plans for growth

Scotsman Life Sciences Conference 2019: Aspiration and positivity set to take centre stage