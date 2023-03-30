All Sections
In full: Annual Scotsman Investment Conference report

The Annual Scotsman Investment Conference heard strategies for investing as economic reality bites.

By Special Reports
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST
The Scotsman Investment Conference, Scotsman Hotel, Edinburgh. Scott Louden

Delegates gathered in Edinburgh last week for the event where they heard from a range of experts, discussed topics from fund strategies to alternative investments, and listened to the views of former chancellor Alistair Darling.

Now in its ninth year – and running over a full day for the first time – the event was held at The Scotsman Hotel and explored themes including investment strategies, investing with impact in Scotland and alternative investments.

Here are the articles that appeared in the conference report:

Rising rates need a savvy response

New focus vital in planning

We can collectively make a real difference

Taking smart chances

Heed spirit of Adam Smith

Bank on a better result

Scotland’s attitude must change

Seeking alternatives