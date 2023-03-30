Investment Conference: New focus vital in planning

Taking place as we prepared for the transition to a new note-0First Minister, The Scotsman’s Annual Investment Conference held in Edinburgh last week was well-timed for a number of reasons.

Former Chencellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling. Image: Scott Louden

Firstly, the many excellent speakers and contributors served to remind us of our country’s unique appeal and strong investment potential. More markedly, however, we were able to discuss the challenges and risks we face, in the hope that the new administration at Holyrood helps make the most of that undoubted potential.

My close colleague Alistair Darling, who chairs Crosswind Developments, spoke forcefully in urging Edinburgh as a city, and Scotland as a nation, not to rest on its laurels. For example, historic success in key industries such as financial services does not guarantee the same again going forward.

Added to this is the fact that low growth across the UK over the past 15 years has been particularly prevalent north of the Border. Put simply, Scotland needs to first make clear it is open for business and then visibly demonstrate that this is the case.

I strongly believe the best example of this visible demonstration would be reform of our complex and archaic planning processes. The existing policy is not fit for purpose and is a roadblock to both generating economic growth and harnessing community wealth.

The project Crosswind is pursuing in the west of Edinburgh has been significantly held up by the present planning framework. Our vision is for a development which will create inclusive communities, provide inspiring office space for the businesses shaping Scotland’s digital future and deliver the highest possible environmental and biodiversity standards. It would be a sustainable community that individuals and organisations are proud to call home.

Yet our proposal has had to meet the requirements of a significant number of plans or strategies, from the Scottish Government’s NPF4 to the council’s 2030 City Plan to the West Edinburgh Development Plan, to name but a few.

Whatever your views on our initiative, or indeed the many other initiatives presently being held up, no-one can seriously argue the existing system is working for anyone other than those against any type of change. We need reform and movement towards a model that is more simplified operationally, but no less rigorous in its assessment of whether or not a plan meets the criteria.

One idea would be the implementation of a “one stop shop” concept for certain large-scale planning applications. Instead of having to navigate each plan and framework individually, with no connection between them, they could be brought together under one roof so that the question of meeting criteria could be addressed in a more co-ordinated fashion.

The ability to object and raise questions would rightly remain a paramount part of the process, but overall it would become more straightforward and timeous, which would be to the general benefit of everyone, not least those with responsibility for approval or rejection.

​Such an idea is entirely achievable and a real chance for the new Scottish Government to demonstrate that it is serious about facilitating responsible, dynamic growth for our communities.

There was widespread agreement from all delegates at the conference that Scotland is attractive to inward investment. We provide a skilled workforce, a supportive environment, stunning natural assets and a leading international brand profile.

Now, to make our existing position even more attractive, policymakers need to adopt an approach to planning which gives everyone confidence that investment is both highly valued and actively welcomed.

Such an approach is essential if we want to maximise our nation’s unrivalled potential.