'I’m looking forward to acting as a role model': Scottish Engineering appoints first female president in its history

Aine Finlayson, director of manufacturing at Aggreko has been appointed by the executive board of the organisation at its annual executive meeting. She will hold the title for two years with Bernie O’Neil, head of operations at Thales UK, taking on the role of vice president.

Scottish Engineering is the industry membership association for engineering and manufacturing in Scotland, with a heritage dating back to 1865. It says its membership accounts for more than a third of all employment in engineering and manufacturing in Scotland north of the Border, and “from the largest international names in engineering through to medium sized and small businesses, it covers every region of Scotland”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aine Finlayson's appointment comes after she has been part of Scottish Engineering's executive committee for more than a decade. Picture: contributed.

Ms Finlayson cheered her election as Scottish Engineering president, having been part of its executive committee for more than ten years. “Scottish Engineering is integral to the success of Scottish industry, and at Aggreko we are proud of our contribution,” she added.

"As the first female president in the 150-year history of Scottish Engineering, I’m looking forward to continuing the good work that has been achieved, embracing the challenges of today’s world and the transition to a low-carbon economy, moreover acting as a role model to encourage more diversity across the Scottish engineering industry.”

Ms O’Neil also commented, saying that as vice-president of the organisation, which in November released its final quarterly review of 2021, “I am really looking forward to working with Aine to support the Scottish Engineering team and all the member companies”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.