111-year-old trade body Print Scotland elects first female president

Susan Graham, managing director of Dalkeith-based FLB Group, has some 30 years’ experience in the print industry.

At an online annual general meeting, members of the 111-year-old trade body unanimously elected Susan Graham, managing director of Dalkeith-based FLB Group, as president for a two-year term.

Richard McCombe, managing director of Coatbridge-headquartered Matic Media, was elected vice president.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham has some 30 years’ experience in the print industry, initially with Waddie’s, where she worked in a variety of roles, before being appointed HR manager. In 2003 she moved to the HR department of Letts, now FLB Group, and was appointed HR director in 2016. She was appointed managing director in 2020.

“I am honoured and pleased to be appointed president of Print Scotland at a time of unprecedented change and challenges.” Graham said.

“I am confident that a positive future lies in store for the industry in Scotland. Things are gradually getting better for the print industry as we emerge from the pandemic and I am determined that under my presidency Print Scotland will encourage a dynamic approach to a changing marketplace while guiding our members every step of the way.”

McCombe added: “Before entering the print industry, I was a school teacher and I have been particularly impressed by Print Scotland’s dedication to attracting young people to our industry.

“As a board member I have seen some of the exciting developments being planned to support the apprenticeship program which will be highly beneficial to Print Scotland members and their employees,” he added.

A message from the Editor: