Iconic Scottish confectionery brand teams up with Scots brewer to produce one-off festive ale

In honour of its 90th year in business, Lees of Scotland has teamed up with Drygate Brewing Co to create the limited-edition Christmas stout. Inspired by Lees’ famous snowball, the beer is said to have “hints of coconut and sweet mallow, with a deep chocolate warmth”.

The bespoke concoction is the seventh in Drygate’s “convergence” series as the brewer explores the interactions between beer and food.

The new stout will be available online by the bottle in limited numbers, and by the keg in “selected” retailers.

In honour of its 90th year in business, Lees of Scotland has teamed up with Drygate Brewing Co to create the limited-edition Christmas stout. Picture: Naomi Vance Photography

Clive Miquel, chief executive at Lees of Scotland, said: “This is a really exciting collaboration and the first of its kind for us.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Drygate on this project, and I have learnt a lot about the brewing process.”

Rob MacKay, creative and marketing director at Glasgow-based Drygate, added: “As a small, fairly young company, it has been great to see such a long-established, successful brand so eager to innovate and engage with a new community.

“We hope that this beer lives up to the expectations of Lees of Scotland’s many fans, and that they enjoy our take on the classic Scottish treat.”

Meanwhile, online cask spirits marketplace Caskshare has agreed a new fulfillment partnership with online drinks specialist Flavourly.

The “Fulfilled By Flavourly” deal will see Flavourly provide logistics, packaging and courier relationships for Caskshare’s growing whisky community and retail services.

