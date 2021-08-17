Top team boost for iconic Scots confectionery brand Lees of Scotland

At the start of this year the firm embarked on a year-long celebration of its 90th year in business, with a specific focus on investing in its future.

As part of the new team structure, Martin Ruck will be joining the company as development and technical director.

Ruck has worked within the food industry for more than 30 years and was recently responsible for delivering a significant number of new products to market across a 12-month period. At Lees, he will be focusing on driving forward new and improved products.

From left: Mark Higgins, supply chain manager; Martin Ruck, development and technical director; Robert Russell, buyer; and Sheevaun Thomas, commercial development manager, at Lees of Scotland.

Joining Ruck will be Robert Russell and Tim Clark. Russell will be joining the firm as a buyer and will be responsible for purchasing all ingredients and packaging alongside further procurement needs. Clark will be joining as the group’s new HR and training manager.

Meanwhile, “key team members” Sheevaun Thomas and Mark Higgins step up into new roles. Thomas will become commercial development manager and Higgins will be taking on the role of supply chain manager.

Chief executive Clive Miquel said: “These appointments and promotions are crucial for the business. By injecting new talent and retaining and nurturing current team members we can continue to evolve and deliver high quality products.”

The firm, which is based in Coatbridge, makes branded confectionery and meringues. The original products manufactured by the company were the Lees macaroon bar and the Lees snowball, with the portfolio expanding over the years.

