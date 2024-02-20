Iconic hi-fi brand Linn Products strikes right chord in 50th year with £3m investment

Scottish firm Linn Products has been at the cutting edge of digital streaming technology with its Klimax DSM system.

Linn Products, the Scottish hi-fi brand, saw it invest more than £3 million during its 50th anniversary year in a bid to keep it at the forefront of audio innovation.

Releasing results for the 12 months to the end of September 2023, the privately-owned firm said sales had been consistent with the previous year at £22.3m, with a net profit of £1.9m achieved off the back of both the launch of its range-topping loudspeaker - the 360 - and “consistent success” with its flagship digital audio streamer, Klimax DSM.

Linn, which designs and manufactures its high-end audio equipment at a state-of-the-art factory near Glasgow, invested a further £3.1m in research and development to improve and expand its manufacturing capabilities. The company highlighted “resilient demand” across its key markets and product ranges, including further sales success for its iconic Sondek LP12 turntable amid the continued vinyl revival. Last year saw a landmark collaboration between Linn and Sir Jony Ive’s LoveFrom collective to create a 50th anniversary limited edition turntable, the Sondek LP12-50 - a product launch which is said to have resulted in the largest global press reaction in the hi-fi firm’s history.