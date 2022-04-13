Scots hi-fi icon Linn Products sees sales rise despite 'incredibly challenging year'

The firm, which designs and manufactures its high-end audio equipment at a state-of-the-art factory near Glasgow, hailed the successful launch of its flagship digital streamer, Klimax DSM. It also pointed to “resilient” demand across its key markets and product ranges.

Results for the 12 months to the end of September revealed that sales rose to £20.7 million from the year before, generating a net profit of £3.1m.

Chief executive Gilad Tiefenbrun said: “Despite the enormous challenges we’ve faced over the past year, the business has gone from strength to strength. We’ve taken the opportunity to simplify our supply chain, bring more processes in house and invest in new capabilities.”

Linn's next-generation Klimax DSM streamer, which is made in Scotland, quickly received five-star reviews around the world following its launch, followed by a growing number of product-of-the-year awards from the global hi-fi press. Picture: Linn Products

The privately-owned firm has invested heavily in music streaming technology, having made the switch from CD-based disc players some time ago.

Its next-generation Klimax DSM streamer quickly received five-star reviews around the world following its launch, followed by a growing number of product-of-the-year awards from the global hi-fi press.

During the year, investment in research and development (R&D) increased to £3.4m, and factory investment to £1m.

Tiefenbrun added: “At a time when many of our competitors were pulling back, we decided to do the opposite - we upped our investment in the factory and in R&D, and launched our new flagship product; pressing home our position as the world leader in high-quality music reproduction for the home.

“In an incredibly challenging year - between Covid, input cost pressures, and the most challenging supply chain environment we’ve ever seen - it’s been a massive team effort to deliver a superb result. The response to our new flagship digital streamer around the world has been phenomenal.”

Since launching its first product almost 50 years ago - the Sondek LP12 turntable, which remains in production today - Linn has grown to become one of the most revered names in hi-fi, both in the UK and globally. It employs scores of people at its headquarters at Waterfoot, on the outskirts of Glasgow.

