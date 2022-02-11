Engineering firm doubles up in size at major Aberdeen business park

Enovateq will move from unit one to unit 12, doubling its office footprint within the James Gregory Centre on Campus Two, having agreed an extended one-year lease with Moorfield Group, the parks’ owner and landlord.

The engineering firm was established in 2019 by Steven Drummond and Dave Mitchell and has been based at the James Gregory Centre since its founding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company provides engineering support to operators and service companies in the oil and gas sector.

Enovateq is doubling its office footprint within the James Gregory Centre. Picture: Simon Price

Director Drummond said: “Despite challenging times, we are witnessing growth for our business services and have out-grown our current office. We anticipate further demand for our services this year and having extra space will enable us to recruit additional staff, to help service our growing client base.”

“We are very happy at the James Gregory Centre and pleased that we can stay here and achieve our growth plans within the same building.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield Group, added: “The James Gregory Centre is the perfect flexible base for growing companies like Enovateq to develop and prosper. We wish Enovateq every success with its expansion plans.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks are located three miles north of Aberdeen city centre and comprise some 200,000 square feet of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees.

Property advisers Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, which is managed by Avison Young.

A message from the Editor: