A Glasgow “hybrid” hotel is to open a rooftop bar and restaurant as part of expansion plans just one year after opening its doors as its owner eyes a possible push into Edinburgh.

Since launching last April, The Social Hub Glasgow has booked more than 76,000 room nights and welcomed some 65,000 attendees to hundreds of events, including fixtures in the Glasgow comedy and film festivals. Last month, it also reached full capacity in its coworking spaces, with a waiting list now in place as demand grows from some of the city’s “most exciting businesses”, bosses said.

The venue is now looking to raise the bar with the launch of its “Signature Room” - described as a premium offering designed for the “next generation of travellers, blending comfort, style and sanctuary”. Year two will also see the opening of a rooftop bar and restaurant, along with further expansion of the hub’s events programme and partnerships.

The venue sits at the heart of the ambitious £90 million regeneration of Candleriggs Square. Built on a long-vacant site in the Merchant City, the 494-room, 20,000-square-metre hub combines hotel, student and extended-stay accommodation with co-working, event and community spaces.

Founded by Edinburgh-born Charlie MacGregor in 2003, The Social Hub venture has since expanded to 21 locations across Europe, with new sites opening next year in Turin and Lisbon. Glasgow marked its first UK launch, and following its success, the group is “actively exploring” further UK expansion with Edinburgh and London in its sights.

MacGregor, who is also the founder of humanitarian NGO Movement on the Ground, said: “Glasgow welcomed us with open arms - and we’ve done everything we can to live up to that. I love having a reason to return to Scotland more often.

“Every time I walk through the doors, I feel energised by the sense of connection we’ve created and by seeing Merchant City become a hotspot in the city centre. Glasgow is my go-to reference to showcase how locals and The Social Hub have blended into one strong community.

“We’re actively looking for new sites and I look forward to announcing plans for the next UK Social Hub very soon,” he added.

The new Signature Rooms features a “generous” lounge and sitting area, bespoke furnishings and a spacious bathroom complete with rain shower and luxury toiletries.

Ben McLeod, general manager at The Social Hub Glasgow, said: “Glasgow has truly embraced our hybrid hospitality concept - we’re incredibly proud to have become a thriving hub for creativity, collaboration and culture. The response in year one has surpassed even our wildest expectations.

“The Social Hub is all about community – that’s what has made this first year so special. Whether it’s guests, co-workers, or locals using the space, there’s a real mix every day - festivals, films, kitchen takeovers, outdoor markets,” he added.

“We’re always looking to evolve and improve. The launch of our Signature Rooms - beautiful spaces that combine elevated design and premium amenities - is another step forward in our journey.”