How the transformation of an historic Glasgow site into a 'social hub' has proved a hit

“I’m pleased to say we have been welcomed with open arms by the neighbourhood” – Charlie MacGregor

A mixed-use development in the centre of Glasgow that brings together living space with a hotel, co-working and events facilities is said to have “surpassed all expectations” just three months after opening.

The Social Hub Glasgow was launched earlier this year as part of the transformation of the Merchant City’s Candleriggs Square gap site. The development combines student and extended stay living with a hotel, co-working, meeting and events spaces as well as eating and drinking facilities said to be “open to all”. It has proved to be a hit with strong take up by a diverse audience including students, travellers, local businesses and the wider community.

According to The Social Hub’s founder and chief executive, Charlie MacGregor, who is an Edinburgh native, “the magic is all in the mix, which brings significant value to the local economy”. He was speaking as he gave a tour of the building and answered questions, joined by leaders from organisations including Scottish Cities Alliance, CBRE, the University of Strathclyde, University of Edinburgh, Buccleuch Property, Cruden Homes, Codebase and 7N Architects.

MacGregor said: “It’s been great fun showing off TSH Glasgow, after such an amazing collaboration with the City of Glasgow and our local partners we can now see and feel what a great community we have here. I’m pleased to say we have been welcomed with open arms by the neighbourhood. The first three months have been great, and the team have done a fantastic job of operating and handling the high demand for all our spaces. It was an honour to bring together this group of leading figures to network and see first-hand what The Social Hub is all about.”

The event coincided with a 12-hour Movement Challenge at The Social Hub Glasgow for World Refugee Day. A bike was located in the lobby of the hub for everyone to pick their distance to raise awareness and funds for Movement on the Ground (MOTG), a non-profit organisation co-founded by MacGregor.