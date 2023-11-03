Hundreds of jobs in pipeline as Scottish group seals John Lewis outsourcing deal
The Motherwell-headquartered group said it would provide the retailer’s shoppers with access to “experienced, customer-focused” advisors. The seven-figure per annum deal promises to “enhance customer interactions” and “further build customer satisfaction”.
Ascensos already employs more than 3,000 people since launching in 2013, and boasts a client list that includes the likes of Aldi, Peloton and Wickes. The latest deal has the potential to create an extra 500 jobs across the group’s global contact centre operations.
John Devlin, chief executive and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “We are proud to announce this exciting new partnership with John Lewis & Partners, helping to support one of the UK’s best-loved brands and its customers. Securing this five-year contract is a testament to Ascensos’ unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, which we provide to some of the world’s best-known retail and e-commerce brands.
“Ascensos has worked hard over the past ten months to secure such a prestigious client and we can now look forward to delivering not just great results but an unforgettable customer experience that will elevate the John Lewis & Partners brand to even greater heights.”
Graeme Matheson, planning and performance lead at John Lewis & Partners, added: "Our aim is always to provide the best possible experience for our customers. Through our partnership with Ascensos, we will be able to expand our capacity and capabilities to deliver more effective customer management and engagement.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.