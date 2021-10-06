Hundreds more Borders homes on cards after housing association secures funds

Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) owns and manages more than 5,600 homes across the Borders, from Skirling in the west to Yetholm in the east, and from Heriot in the north to Newcastleton in the south of the area.

With current new build sites in Peebles and Kelso, SBHA plans to deliver 300 affordable homes that will provide a significant boost to communities within the region. It has secured a £58 million facility from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Alongside the new developments, the facility will support investment in current tenants’ properties.

Julia Mulloy, SBHA chief executive, said: “The flexibility of our deal terms opens new doors for our business as we look to enhance our current offering for the future and contribute to the economic recovery of the Scottish Borders with more much-needed affordable homes.

“It’s the beginning of what we hope will be a long and trusted partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland as it supports us with our continued commitment to enhance wellbeing, lives and communities across the Scottish Borders and shape our homes and services to meet changing needs and expectations.”

Alan Newlands, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “We are committed to supporting organisations with the construction of new social housing to help address the housing shortage in Scotland.

“We look forward to working with SBHA and supporting their strategic objectives of investing in energy efficient homes along with their new build development programme.”

