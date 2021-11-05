HSBC rolls out £500m of funding for green-thinking UK and Scottish SMEs

The dedicated Green SME Fund is available for businesses with a turnover of less than £25m and will offer 1 per cent cashback on loans, starting from £1,000 to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) invest in green activities.
It follows the banking giant’s global commitment to provide between $750 billion (£560bn) and $1 trillion of financing and investment to support its customers over the next ten years.
Ian Stuart, chief executive of HSBC UK, said: “Companies of all sizes and sectors have a role to play in the journey to net zero, however the sustainable finance market has been predominantly focused on larger corporations. It’s critical that access to funds isn’t a barrier for small and medium sized businesses working to achieve lower carbon emissions.”
Meanwhile, British Business Investments has announced a £5m commitment to green economy investor Green Angel Syndicate, to support early-stage UK businesses operating in the green technology sector.
The funding is being made through the Regional Angels Programme, which seeks to reduce regional imbalances in access to early-stage equity finance.
Judith Hartley, chief executive of British Business Investments, a commercial subsidiary of the British Business Bank, said: “Our Regional Angels Programme is designed to address imbalances in access to early-stage finance in the UK and to increase the overall amount of capital available to smaller businesses through early-stage investors such as Green Angel Syndicate.
“This £5m commitment from British Business Investments means increased support for green technology sector early-stage businesses across the UK.”