How we're putting AI power into hands of postgrads

AI is unlocking new possibilities that will transform healthcare

It was good to see international press coverage last month for a CodeBase-run deep tech initiative aimed at bridging the innovation gap between university postgraduates and NHS Scotland.

AI Discovery, delivered by CodeBase via its Techscaler programme in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, and NHS Scotland, will help postgrads harness the latest AI technologies and build AI-enabled startups that can address some of the greatest challenges faced by the NHS.

As Yaheya Shafti, a University of Glasgow research assistant working on radar and machine learning for healthcare applications, puts it: “AI is unlocking new possibilities that will transform healthcare. In my work, I see researchers developing a wide range of AI-driven innovations, each with unique potential to improve healthcare delivery.”

Postgrads from Scottish universities are one route to AI startup success (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

In my own spheres, I’ve seen firsthand the growing success of AI-enabled startups like Infix Support, led by consultant anaesthetist Dr Matthew Freer, who also happens to be one of my younger brothers, as the company rolls out its operating theatre efficiency software across Scotland’s NHS Health Boards.

The equation starts to get even more interesting for startups like Infix when they begin to gain international traction, and Infix has some exciting news along these lines in the pipeline.

As David Lowe, Director of Clinical Innovation at the University of Glasgow and Clinical Lead Health CSO at the Scottish Government, framed things when commenting on the recent NHS Scotland AI initiative: “We believe that by empowering innovative minds with the tools, resources, and support they need, we can accelerate the development of transformative technologies that will address some of the most pressing challenges facing the NHS and global healthcare systems today.”

Of course, in addition to healthcare, AI is empowering every other sector of business and the economy. While no one could doubt Scotland’s impressive credentials in AI research and academia, we are never going to be a superpower in artificial intelligence. However, there’s no reason we can’t be part of the global conversation.

VC-backed startups can help Scotland to AI success, says Nick Freer (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

One pathway to AI success for Scotland is via VC-backed startups that can scale, providing future economy jobs and economic value for the nation. As sagely pointed out by Wordsmith AI CEO and founder Ross McNairn in this column a few weeks’ back, there are certain pieces that need to be put in place to position Scotland to reach its potential, not least around the people talent required to fuel an AI economy here.

“AI is a talent game”, wrote McNairn, “and its most critical asset is its people. The best AI engineers, researchers and entrepreneurs are highly mobile, well paid, and in global demand. Countries that understand this are creating the most favourable conditions to attract talent.”

Lawyer turned coder and tech founder, Ross McNairn is a voice that should be listened to in this area, having previously helped to scale three tech unicorns - TravelPerk, letgo and Skyscanner. And backed by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Index Ventures, Wordsmith’s AI platform for in-house lawyers is set to make a big impact in the world of corporate law.