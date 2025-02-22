Scotland’s AI future depends on talent that builds, not talks

​Ross McNairn says Scotland must act fast to attract the best people – or be left on the sidelines

AI is a talent game, and its most critical asset is people. The best AI engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs are highly mobile, well paid, and in global demand. Countries that understand this are creating the most favourable conditions possible to attract talent.

Scotland must do the same, or it will be left behind. As a place to live, Scotland offers incredible advantages but we must dramatically increase our attractiveness relative to the aggressive efforts of other nations. Scotland must become an obvious choice, not a hard sell.

Once the ecosystem is built and gains momentum, more options will open up. For now, we must actively court this talent, making it easy to bring back those who have left and encouraging high-end professionals to relocate here.

We must make it easy to bring back those who have left and encourage high-end professionals to relocate to Scotland (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Currently, Scotland isn’t a natural destination for top-tier software executives or AI talent. Moving an AI engineer earning hundreds of thousands in San Francisco or London to Scotland is difficult under current conditions. The tax regime is punishing at the top end, relocation is complex, and our equity and options system is far less attractive than competitors like the US or Singapore.

If Scotland is serious about AI, we need a far more compelling proposition. That means streamlining immigration for high-value workers, ensuring it’s easy and advantageous for them to be paid here, and overhauling tax treatment of stock options to encourage AI startups to headquarter and scale in Scotland.

Beyond attracting talent, we must build a pipeline of AI expertise. The best way to do that is to bring in world-class professionals who can train and upskill our workforce. There’s no point investing in education if we lack educators with real industry experience who can share cutting-edge AI knowledge across Scotland’s universities, businesses, and public institutions.

Spain’s Beckham Law, which provides favourable tax treatment to high-earning foreign executives, has been crucial in attracting global talent. Scotland needs a similarly bold approach to AI talent acquisition. We should explore more radical examples, such as industrial zones with favourable income tax treatment for businesses that relocate a high percentage of their talent workforce to Scotland.

Ross McNairn is the CEO and co-founder of Wordsmith AI

Once we attract top talent, we’ll need a highly skilled domestic workforce capable of absorbing and applying their knowledge. That means doubling down on STEM education, particularly maths and science, from primary school through university. We should also bias education subsidies towards these disciplines to align our workforce with the technical demands of the AI era. This isn’t just an economic opportunity – it’s a necessity. The countries that dominate AI will shape the future, and Scotland has the potential to lead.

Scotland boasts world-class universities, a growing startup ecosystem, and an ambitious tech sector. However, without a deliberate and aggressive push to make Scotland a magnet for AI talent, we’ll remain on the sidelines, watching as others seize the opportunity.

Scotland must act now. We need to create an environment that attracts and retains the world’s best AI minds, cementing our position as a leader in the most transformative industry of our time. It’s time to move away from being a nation of talkers and back to being a nation of builders.