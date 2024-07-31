How this Fife whisky firm is tapping into emotion to make the spirit more accessible

Jan Damen is general manager at The Single Cask, which says it bottles whiskies at natural cask strength, and is “powered by the incredible sense of togetherness whisky creates”. Originating in 2010, its remit has grown to encompass a Glenrothes-based warehouse home to more than 3,000 casks, while in May of this year it relaunched the brand, a move that included creating five mood categories to help demystify whisky flavour.

Damen joined the spirits specialist in October 2023, having previously held the title of group commercial and operations director at The Artisanal Spirits Company, which owns the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, and before that he spent nearly two decades at latter, most recently as its operations director for Europe.

The Scotch Whisky Association says some 22 million casks of the spirit lie maturing in warehouses in Scotland waiting to be discovered – enough to fill 12 billion 70cl bottles, while the Dram Good Whisky Festival is returning to Edinburgh from this Friday.

Can you explain what The Single Cask’s strategy entails? Who do you see as your target audience?

We want to be the ultimate advocates of single cask whisky. Drinking the spirit in its purest form is an incredible experience that deserves to be shared and appreciated in imaginative ways. For us, the search for the perfect dram never ends. There is no finish line.

It means selecting and bottling casks that are not only of exceptional quality, but also have a distinctive character and unique personality. Whiskies that create conversation and entertain our whisky-drinking family. Our casks must offer a certain thrill. This ever-changing variety and approach is ideal for whisky fans who enjoy exploration, rare bottlings, and the unadulterated character of quality whisky from a single cask.

How does The Single Cask’s approach sit alongside – or make you stand out in! – a whisky sector still pretty focused on tradition?

Everything we do is aimed at showcasing and celebrating the uniqueness of single cask whisky. However, our whisky offering such a wide and diverse range of flavours can pose a challenge in a way, and we want every Single Cask experience to be a positive one. Like others, we create descriptive tasting notes for each whisky that reflect what the drinker can expect in terms of taste and aroma, but these can differ from person to person.

We are aware of the connection between whisky taste and charisma – like us, single cask whisky has its own charm. When we talk about whisky, we talk about its character. It has personality and individuality.

When we think of whiskies as personalities, it is easy for us to identify with them and empathise with the mood of each one. How it feels. And how it makes us feel. This is an emotional response that goes beyond traditional tasting notes.

By creating five mood categories, whisky fans can quickly navigate to the ones that suit their mood. Using the categories – cheerful, playful, bold, curious and easygoing – means you can get a feel for the whisky’s character without being confused by label information and tasting notes. It’s designed to make choosing a whisky even easier – we encourage our drinkers to think about mood rather than flavours when it comes to whisky. Your mood. The mood of the whisky. And the mood of the moment.

This development shows how committed we are to being the ultimate advocates of single cask whisky. By its very nature it is not conventional or traditional, so why treat it that way?

The Single Cask has a bar in Singapore, how does that help drive forward your business goals?

We consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to bring together whisky-lovers from near and far to experience and enjoy The Single Cask in all its glory. It offers the opportunity to observe, gain insight, and receive feedback through our bar staff and at our tastings, and we can deepen our connection to the whisky community, and spread the good word of The Single Cask.

You’ve collaborated with various Scottish food and drink firms including Perthshire craft brewer Wasted Degrees, are you eyeing more similar tie-ups?

Yes, without a doubt. We are always looking for new ways to bring people together to enjoy and appreciate our whisky. We love to play with partnerships that enhance the whisky-drinking experience, and are always open to new collaborations with like-minded and passionate people like Wasted Degrees. It’s a great opportunity to reach whisky-lovers who may never have tried our whiskies.

What is your view on the UK government’s approach to the Scotch whisky industry – eg taxation?

With the arrival of a new Labour government, we would like to see Scotch whisky at the heart of the central mission of growth and economic regeneration. The new government can do more to support the industry and help it thrive, from reducing the tax burden on spirits, to protecting it from high tariffs in world markets. Small producers like us, and society as a whole, would reap the cultural and economic benefits.

What have been key milestones to date – and what would you like to achieve in coming years?

We’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far – including supporting other independent bottlers with casks, knowledge and experience, and investing in people, wood, and liquid to help us deliver incredible single cask whisky. Winning medals for all our entries at this year’s Spirits Business Scotch Masters Awards – including the prestigious 2024 title – is testament to all our hard work.