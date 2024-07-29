Dram Good Whisky Festival returns to Edinburgh this August | Dram Good Whisky Festival

Whisky showcase moves to new home in Edinburgh city centre this August

The Dram Good Whisky Festival is returning to Edinburgh from Friday 2 August in a new, bigger, venue after the success of last year’s event - and The Scotsman has some free tickets to give away to readers.

Preparations for the showcase are underway at its new home, category A-listed 96 George Street, ahead of the two-day whisky festival’s opening.

Visitors will get the chance to meet the real people behind the brands, hear talks and masterclasses and, of course, sample whisky from the 16-strong line-up of featured distilleries including Isle of Harris Distillery, which launched The Hearach whisky to much fanfare last year. Other brands represented include Islay distiller Ardbeg, Highland best-sellers Glenmorangie and Edinburgh locals Port of Leith Distillery.

Full list of exhibitors at Dram Good Whisky Festival Arbikie Highland Estate Nc’nean The Glasgow Distillery The Borders Distillery Ardbeg Ardnamurchan Distillery Aurora Spirits Distillery Ballindalloch The Port of Leith Distillery Bladnoch Distillery Berry Bros and Rudd Isle of Harris Distillers Glenmorangie Gordon & Macphail Holyrood Distillery Lindores Abbey Distillery

Tickets are available from Arbikie Club and cost £45 per person, which includes a complementary tasting glass to take home. The Scotsman has teamed up with the event organisers to secure 25 free tickets for Scotsman readers. To be in with the chance of winning, correctly answer our competition.

The festival is the brainchild of the team behind Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery. John Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Highland Estate, said: “After the success of last year's inaugural event, we return, bigger and better. Iconic distilleries from across the industry will unite to celebrate our unique history and the modern innovation driving the future of whisky.