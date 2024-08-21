How Scottish removals firm which counts Sir Andy Murray among its clients plans 'ambitious growth'

“We have ambitious growth plans and are now one of the top five biggest storage and removal companies in Scotland.”

A Stirling-based removals business set up by a former Scotland junior rugby star has added to its portfolio with a six-figure acquisition.

Sterling Sinclair Removals Group (SSR), which includes Sir Andy Murray’s luxury Cromlix Hotel among its growing client base, was founded by its managing director Neil Adam Sinclair - a former Scotland Rugby U20 player - at the age of 23 when injuries killed off his professional sporting dream. Since turning his back on the sport to set up the firm in 2016, Sinclair, who also played for London Irish, Albi, Rotherham and USA Perpignan, has thrived as a businessman.

SSR’s growth over the past few years has been underpinned by acquisitions - Larbert Carriers in Falkirk being the first one, in August 2019, with Letford Removals two years later, followed by Britannia Edinburgh Removals just ten months ago. Now, the company has boosted its portfolio with the acquisition of Tillicoultry firm Glen Transport for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

As part of the agreement, SSR, which is headquartered in Stirling, has taken on Glen Transport’s staff, client base and indoor storage facility comprising 260 indoor crates, each measuring 250 cubic feet. Staffing levels now sit at 30, with a fleet of 22 vehicles.

Sinclair said: “When this opportunity arose, it was too good to ignore. Glen Transport is one of the most well-established businesses in Clackmannanshire and I am delighted to have completed the acquisition as it now gives us a strong presence in Clackmannanshire as well as Falkirk, Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It is a strong addition to the group,” he added. “We have ambitious growth plans and are now one of the top five biggest storage and removal companies in Scotland which is very exciting.”

Sinclair also runs Edinburgh and Stirling’s largest container self-storage facilities - a 1.4-acre site located less than a mile from Haymarket in the Scottish capital and a two-acre space in the shadow of Stirling Castle.