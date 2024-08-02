From sporting legends to politicians, the world has been reacting to the retirement of Scottish tennis legend Sir Andy Murray this morning after his exit from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Arguably one of the greatest British sportsmen of all time, Sir Andy brought down the curtain on his incredible 19-year career in the French capital last night after winning two Olympic gold medals, two Wimbledon championships and a US Open, amongst many other remarkable achievements.
There will quite simply never be another like Andy Murray. Here are 18 of the best quotes from around the globe as the sporting world reacts to his retirement.
Thank you for everything, Sir Andy.
1. Lindsay Davenport - US Tennis Champion
"In this era, you had to be able to bring your best at the biggest moments or it simply wasn't going to be good enough - and he had that crazy ability to be able to do that"
2. Rafael Nadal - Tennis legend and champion
"Andy, you are one of the player's the locker room loves the most. For your character, your charisma and for the way you have always been with me personally and the rest of the player. I enjoyed it a lot being a rival, being a good colleague on the Tour. We shared and spent some great moments. I just want to congratulate you on everything you achieved"
3. Dan Evans - Team GB Tennis Doubles partner
"He's had a massive affect all over the world, inspired millions, made millions pick up a tennis racket. It has just what he has done naturally and its been fun to watch"
4. Novak Djokovic - Tennis champion
"I have only praise for him. He's been an incredible competitor out on the court – one of the greatest warriors tennis has seen. His fighting spirit is something that will inspire many generations to come"