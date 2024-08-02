2 . Rafael Nadal - Tennis legend and champion

"Andy, you are one of the player's the locker room loves the most. For your character, your charisma and for the way you have always been with me personally and the rest of the player. I enjoyed it a lot being a rival, being a good colleague on the Tour. We shared and spent some great moments. I just want to congratulate you on everything you achieved" | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images