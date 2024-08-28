How a Scottish university’s £2.5 million ‘telescope’ will tackle space debris and cyberattacks

“Our new optical ground station will create a dynamic new environment where innovation is encouraged” – Professor Gill Murray

Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University has started work on a £2.5 million, state-of-the-art telescope that could help tackle future cyberattacks.

The new “optical ground station” being built on the institution’s research park on the outskirts of the capital will demonstrate and test satellite quantum secure communications. It is scheduled to be fully operational by late autumn.

As well as helping to tackle future cyberattacks by researching methods to send secure transmissions via satellites, the new hub will unlock research on space environmentalism alongside innovative research and development (R&D) activities for future laser communication networks. These provide high bandwidth communications services such as next-generation 6G mobile networks, and beyond.

Dr Ross Donaldson and Professor Gerald Buller with technology that will be used in the optical ground station. Picture: Ben Glasgow/Heriot-Watt University

The university said the facility would feature a plethora of cameras, sensors and other photonic technologies enabling it to expand how it can be used for both UK-based and international researchers and industry contacts. The optical ground station will also be directly connected to a new university campus optical fibre network, being developed alongside the hub. This will allow researchers to demonstrate deployment of optical, quantum and hybrid communication networks.

Scientists said the new capabilities would support space environmentalism by finding debris, accurately tracking satellites and developing new techniques to find objects that haven’t been seen before. The telescope may also open opportunities for teams to explore new “de-orbiting” techniques for small space-debris using advanced lasers.

Ross Donaldson from Heriot-Watt University, who is leading the project, said: “We want to show that UK scientists have the capabilities to deliver satellite quantum-based communications and have the expertise to do all the required operations. Creating secure global connectivity is the goal and we look forward to demonstrating our abilities once the optical ground station is up and running.

“This new facility will provide UK and international teams with the opportunity to trial new techniques and technologies for innovative R&D as well as space environmentalism. Our high latitude location offers us the chance to track space junk and debris in polar orbits for long periods of time, which may allow us to identify smaller objects.”

Graham McPhail, Professor Gillian Murray, Dr Ross Donaldson and Professor Gerald Buller on the site of the new optical ground station. Picture: Ben Glasgow/Heriot-Watt University

The facility is being built as part of the Quantum Communications Hub project, funded through the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme and is part of a collaborative effort which also involves the Universities of Strathclyde, Bristol and York. Space engineering expertise is provided by the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s RAL Space Facility.

Other UK researchers with relevant interests in experimental satellite quantum communications will be invited to work onsite using the new telescope to track satellite paths with high precision. University leaders believe that students, from undergraduate to PhD grade, will benefit from the new capabilities while local school children will be hosted onsite to build their knowledge and understanding of satellite communications and astronomy.

Professor Tim Spiller, director of the Quantum Communications Hub, said: “Satellites will form an essential part of future worldwide quantum communications, and in-orbit demonstrator missions are essential in proving the UK’s capabilities as a leader in secure quantum communications. The ground-based receiver is clearly a key element of any mission, and we look forward to the hub optical ground station becoming operational at Heriot-Watt University.”

Heriot-Watt can boast world-leading expertise in quantum communications and the associated technologies behind it. The new facility is said to represent a major step towards creating a “space cluster” on the institution’s Edinburgh campus.

Professor Gill Murray, deputy principal of business and enterprise at Heriot-Watt University, said: “Heriot-Watt University is at the forefront of creating and supporting new growth sectors through our research, innovation and pipeline of talented students. Our new optical ground station will create a dynamic new environment where innovation is encouraged. We have seen an explosion in growth within the space technology sector and higher education has a key role to play to capitalise on this growth.”

She added: “By actively engaging with businesses that operate in the space sector, we can push the boundaries of what is possible. Our researchers and students bring fresh perspectives, diverse skill sets, and a passion for discovery.

“Through forging partnerships with industry partners, business leaders and government, we can fully maximise resources like the new optical ground station to channel academic energy into practical solutions, driving advancements that benefit both higher education and broader society.”

Heriot-Watt recently announced that it would be leading a groundbreaking new quantum research hub that aims to develop technologies to progress an ultra-secure quantum “internet of the future”. The Integrated Quantum Networks Hub is one of five new quantum tech hubs announced by the UK government as part of a £160m investment.

Graham McPhail, head of property strategy at Heriot-Watt University, said: “Having the optical ground station on the university’s campus further elevates Heriot-Watt’s space and quantum potential beyond those offered by other research parks. As the largest and most prominent of Scotland’s science-based parks, with more than 1,000 staff working across 28 organisations, companies occupying Heriot-Watt Research Park can make full use of the amenities available on the campus in a location that offers unrivalled access to Scotland’s capital city and the Central Belt.