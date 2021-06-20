Housebuilder Berkeley set to update on city exodus

Housebuilder Berkeley is set to reveal whether the much-hyped exodus from city centres has been overplayed at its full-year results on Wednesday.

By Simon Neville
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:55 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The company had held back on some new developments in the year, to wait for lockdown restrictions to ease.

But the decision may have backfired, with long delays now facing the construction sector and the prospect of price rises on raw materials potentially affecting the group and industry more widely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Suppliers have been reporting long delays at ports, and raw materials, particularly timber, rising in price as pent-up demand from the pandemic outstripped supply.

Housebuilder Berkeley Homes is expected to dampen speculation over the demise of city-centre living. Picture: contributed.

Read More

Read More
Engineering work seeing Dumbarton Harbour spring back into action

The housing sector has managed to hold up well during the pandemic, thanks in part to the prolonged stamp duty holiday announced by the UK government.

Analysts at JP Morgan certainly believe that recent worries of "de-urbanisation" alongside the ongoing cladding crisis engulfing the sector have been overplayed and that profits could be at the top end of current guidance.

A consensus of analysts predict pre-tax profits will come in at £516 million, up from £503.7m a year earlier but still well down on the £775.2m recorded in 2019.

Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, also pointed out that the cost of materials rising may not be quite so challenging for Berkeley due to its properties being at the premium end of the market.

He said: "That's a headwind facing the whole industry, but Berkeley may actually be better insulated than many. Its relatively high price point and specialism in complex sites mean materials account for a smaller proportion."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.