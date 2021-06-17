Engineering work seeing Dumbarton Harbour spring back into action

Consulting engineer Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh) has completed complex engineering works at the site at the old quay on the River Leven – formerly home to the Ballantine Whisky Distillery – which will provide new homes for local residents with views of the river and beyond.

Dumbarton Harbour is one of several marine engineering projects Will Rudd Davidson has undertaken, including Carradale Harbour, Campbeltown, Portavadie Pier, Arygll, and Port Edgar, South Queensferry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said its engineering team’s work at Dumbarton Harbour involved major work such as removing old foundations and slipways from the site’s original use in the 18th and 19th centuries as a shipyard.

The project is described as 'an exemplar of how a derelict site can be remediated and brought back to life'. Picture: contributed.

The new accessible site has been developed by affordable housing specialist Cullross to provide 150 new high-quality affordable homes to rent for Dunbritton Housing Association and 45 new homes for West Dunbartonshire Council. The riverside site will also provide a new head office for the housing association.

Craig Milne, director at Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh), said “This project is an exemplar of how a derelict site can be remediated and brought back to life. The site delivers a major improvement to the infrastructure of Dumbarton, with a new walkway and cycle path connecting the development with the town centre.”

Emma Garry, development consultant at Cullross, praised the final development, also stating: “This was a very challenging housing project due to the previous uses and location of the site. The engineering aspect of this project was key to its success.”

Work including removing old foundations and slipways from the site’s original use as a shipyard. Picture: contributed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.