Hotel with award-winning whisky bar in Highlands gateway town hits market

Property agents are seeking a buyer for Poppies Hotel in Callander. The nine-bedroom property, which dates back to 1894, features a popular whisky bar and a 40-cover restaurant and has hit the market with a freehold asking price of £675,000.

Commercial property agency Drysdale & Company said that while the pandemic had been “extremely challenging” for the hospitality sector, it had also “created opportunity”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm’s Stuart Drysdale said: “We’ve been very fortunate to represent a number of well established ‘stalwart’ hospitality businesses in Scotland of late, such as the Lake of Menteith Hotel, with Poppies in Callander now coming to us.

Poppies Hotel in Callander, a nine en-suite bedroom hotel which includes an award winning whisky bar, together with a 40-cover restaurant, has a freehold asking price of £675k.

“Poppies Hotel represents yet another strong opportunity coming to the open market,” he added. “Callander and the Trossachs has enduring popularity with visitors from all over the UK and indeed abroad, once the travel sector is fully opened again.

“The pandemic has been extremely challenging for our sector, but has also created opportunity, with some owners retiring or moving onto fresh interests, freeing up stock for other operators to come in.”

John and Susan Martin have been the hotel’s owners since 2004.

Drysdale added: “We wish John and Susan well as they now look to retire after their many years of hard work here. They have certainly put Poppies on the map.

“This is the latest in a steady line of prestigious deals we have handled, covering B&Bs, self catering parks, serviced apartments, guest houses, public houses and several hotels of this calibre.”

A message from the Editor: