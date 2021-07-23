'High interest' expected as popular guest house on NC500 hits market with six-figure price tag

Scourie Guest House in Sutherland has been privately owned and operated for the past four years.

The property near the NC500 consists of three en-suite letting rooms, together with two owner’s bedrooms, including a large double room on the ground floor which is described as having “spectacular sea views”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as its own private gardens, the guest house has a flat hilltop area suitable for the development of a small lodge, subject to planning permission.

Drysdale & Company has announced that it is seeking a buyer for Scourie Guest House in Sutherland, a property on the NC500 route that has been privately owned and operated for the past four years.

Drysdale & Company, the specialist commercial agency focused on the hospitality sector, said offers over £375,000 were being sought for the business.

Current owner Pete Hammond, who has been running the guest house with his wife, Liz, said: “This is a great business opportunity. We’re confident that, with their specialist scope, Drysdale and Company can find us a buyer.

“Never having run a hospitality business before, we have absolutely loved it here, investing a great deal of our time in updating the guest house to give the best guest experience and create a lovely Highland home.

“We’d set ourselves a five-year timescale to improve the accommodation in the area, and to fully appreciate Highland life, having enjoyed holidays in Assynt every year for the past ten years.

“We feel we have achieved what we set out to do, and, as we are about to become grandparents for the very first time, we feel the time is right to move closer to family.”

Stuart Drysdale, who set up Drysdale & Company, said: “Pete and Liz are to be commended in what they have put into Scourie Guest House. It’s a highly appealing business proposition, and we expect there to be high interest, especially given the continuing popularity of staycations which will run well into next year and even beyond.

“This is a business that will thrive from people who love the outdoors, and are keen to share experiences of the area with guests. Pete and Liz have seen many guests returning to stay for longer to experience what this part of the Highlands has to offer.”

A message from the Editor: