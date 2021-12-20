Hotel on shores of picturesque Scottish 'lake' near Trossachs attracts new owner

Karma Group has successfully purchased the leasehold interest in the 18-bedroomed Lake of Menteith Hotel, adding to its portfolio of more than 40 hotels across the world. It marks the firm’s first acquisition in Scotland.

The hotel is located next to the Lake of Menteith, also known as Loch Inchmahome, on the Carse of Stirling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drysdale and Company was appointed by Fleming Homesteads to find a buyer for its leasehold interest in the hotel, having operated the business for some 17 years.

Karma Group has successfully purchased the leasehold interest in the 18-bedroomed Lake of Menteith Hotel, adding to its portfolio of more than 40 hotels across the world.

Stuart Drysdale of Drysdale and Company said: “After a short marketing campaign we were able to set a closing date due to the high levels of interest and seven offers were received, reflecting the unique opportunity the Lake of Menteith Hotel presented.

“Our client, Ian Fleming, has established the business as a quality destination venue for locals and visitors to the area, many of whom use the hotel as a base to explore the wider area around Loch Lomond and Aberfoyle.

“The proximity to Glasgow and Edinburgh also makes the hotel a great venue for short breaks away, with the lake itself being extremely popular with anglers.”

A spokesman for Karma added: “Karma Lake of Menteith is a delightful lakeside residence, nestled in a tiny Scottish hamlet in the rolling Perthshire countryside. This is our first property in Scotland and one that captures all the rural charm, timeless traditions and warm hospitality of this historic and beautiful land.”

A message from the Editor: