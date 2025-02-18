Hospital waiting times in Scotland could be cut thanks to Glasgow firm’s AI tech

“While ramping up Infix in Scotland is our main priority this year, we’re now also actively engaging with NHS England” – Matthew Freer, CEO

Technology being rolled out by a Glasgow start-up could help ease hospital waiting times across Scotland.

Infix Support is now using its data-driven software, aimed at improving operating theatre efficiency, at Scottish health board NHS Lanarkshire. The roll-out follows the health-tech firm winning an NHS Scotland contract last year aimed at reducing hospital waiting times by optimising theatre efficiency and accelerating the patient pathway nationwide.

NHS Lanarkshire marks the fourth health board where Infix has been implemented - following NHS Lothian, NHS Forth Valley, and NHS Highland - with the remaining health boards poised to follow over the next 12 months. Infix has just started implementation at NHS Borders, with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Golden Jubilee National Hospital lined up next.

Infix founder and CEO Dr Matthew Freer and David Bowerman. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Matthew Freer, chief executive and founder of Infix, said: “We’re so grateful for all the support and hard work put in to make NHS Lanarkshire such a successful transition, from Lanarkshire’s digital team led by Donald Wilson, the outgoing CEO Jann Gardner, and the clinical teams working across the region.”

The firm’s system is said to improve operating theatre efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and the team is currently layering in more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“With the vast quantities of data and use cases we’ve gathered over the last few years, we have been able to target the precise areas where AI can add even more value,” added Freer. “While ramping up Infix in Scotland is our main priority this year, we’re now also actively engaging with NHS England, and we’ve also seen high levels of interest from the Middle East, where we recently attended the Arab Health conference in Dubai and pitched to one of the world’s largest hospital and care groups.”

The company has also grown its executive and non-executive teams, with former Current Health clinical operations manager Sarah Marsh joining as chief clinical officer, and David Bowerman, former chief operating officer at Tesco Bank joining Infix’s board.

Freer said: “We’re excited to have Sarah and David on the team. Sarah brings high level clinical experience gained at one of Europe’s most successful healthcare technology companies, and David brings extensive experience in implementing large scale technology change during his financial services career.”

Gardner, former chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire and recently appointed CEO of Greater Glasgow and Clyde, added: “Infix’s innovative approach to improving operating theatre efficiency is a significant step forward in helping us enhance theatre performance and reduce waiting times. By optimising the use of our resources, this data-driven solution is already making a real difference for patients in NHS Lanarkshire, and I look forward to seeing its impact continue to grow across NHS Scotland.”