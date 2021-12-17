Historic Youngs Seafood business nets contract to supply Asda with salmon and prawns

The lines, which include gin smoked salmon and extra special kilted prawns, will arrive in the aisles just in time for the festive season.

Founded in 1805, Youngs Seafood now employs 300 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s senior development manager, Paul Terris, said: “As a longstanding partner of Asda, we’re so proud to introduce these innovative festive lines to stores across the country.

Adrian Okolski, general store manager at Asda Fraserburgh, and Paul Terris, senior development manager at Youngs Seafood. Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“We are always looking at growing trends and we love to find ways to offer our customers something a little bit different – not only is the extra special blood orange and gin smoked salmon and extra special kilted prawns first to market for both ourselves and Asda, but they are also exclusive to Asda.”

Michael McCallion, senior buying manager for local and emerging suppliers at Asda, added: “We have a great working relationship with Youngs, and these products will be a great addition to our shelves in the lead up to the festive season.

“Our customers have great taste and the extra special blood orange and gin smoked salmon, extra special prawns in blankets and extra special kilted prawns will be a delicious feature on any festive table this year.”

Last year, Asda was acquired in a bumper £6.8 billion takeover by forecourt tycoons the Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital.

The supermarket chain, one of the UK’s “big four” grocers, had been owned by US retail giant Walmart.

A message from the Editor: