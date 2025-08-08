“The games’ uniform means so much to our volunteers” – Jade Gallagher, chief operating officer of Glasgow 2026

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish clothing brand Trespass has been appointed as the official uniform partner for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The move makes the firm, which has roots going back to 1938, the first-ever brand to kit out the volunteers and workforce for two editions of the games - 2014 and 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which is headquartered in Glasgow, will be responsible for designing, producing and supplying a uniform which will become a familiar sight in the city next summer, worn by thousands of team members and volunteers.

Jade Gallagher, chief operating officer of Glasgow 2026, with Phil Batty, chief executive of Glasgow 2026, and the joint founders of Trespass - Afzal Khushi and Akmal Khushi. Picture by Craig Watson

The appointment comes 11 years after Trespass kitted out the 2014 Commonwealth Games workforce in a red, white and grey uniform that became synonymous with the games’ volunteers, known as Clydesiders.

Running from July 23 to August 2, Glasgow 2026 will be the UK’s biggest sporting event next year, bringing together 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories to compete across ten sports and six para sports at four of Scotland’s most iconic venues.

Originated in 1938 as Jacobs and Turner Limited, the Trespass brand was established in Glasgow in 1984 by Afzal and Akmal Khushi and now has 299 stores selling activewear and outdoor adventure equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint founders of the Trespass brand said: “It’s great to be back. When we designed the uniform in 2014, we thought it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, getting the chance to be part of the games again, in our home city, and design a second uniform is truly special.

“We know how important the uniform is for uniting the Games workforce and we’re now working hard to create a design that’s the perfect fit for Glasgow 2026.”

Jade Gallagher, chief operating officer of Glasgow 2026, said “It’s great to welcome back Trespass to the games as a returning sponsor for 2026. The games’ uniform means so much to our volunteers and is the first thing athletes and spectators will see as they approach our iconic venues.