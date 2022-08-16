Historic Irvine firm secures key contracts for 3,500 windows and doors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Martin, operations director, Andrew Wright Windows; Colin Kennedy, construction director, Cruden Building; Charlie Berry, managing director, Andrew Wright Windows.

The nine separate contracts combined involve the manufacture and supply of more than 3,500 windows and doors for housing developments across central Scotland. This includes new developments at Larkhall in South Lanarkshire, Musselburgh and Prestonpans in East Lothian and East Balornock, Castlemilk, Barlanark and Dennistoun in Glasgow.

Founded in 1937, Andrew Wright Windows is one of the longest established window manufacturing companies in the UK and employs some 125 people.

Managing director Charlie Berry said: “It is especially pleasing for us to have won these contracts from one of Scotland’s most prominent housebuilders. Over the years, we have invested consistently in our production facilities and in building a fantastic team of people with a real focus on delivering quality.”

From two specialist production facilities in Irvine, the company manufactures double and triple glazed UPVC windows, with a current annual production capacity of 30,000 units. Customers range across the commercial, trade, domestic and local government sectors.

The company has remained a family business for most of its history and was acquired by current owners, the Berry family, in the mid 1990s.

Cruden Building is part of Cruden Group, one of Scotland’s largest development and construction businesses. It currently delivers around 1,200 homes per year, across the private and public sectors, representing almost one in 15 of homes built annually in Scotland.