Historic Highland hotel in shadow of Harry Potter viaduct re-opens after year-long makeover

“I know tourists and hotel guests alike will be impressed by the product of a year’s dedicated renovation work and sympathetic interior design.”

A Highland hotel located close to the famous railway viaduct that features in the Harry Potter films has reopened following a major refurbishment.

Glenfinnan House Hotel has seen its 14 bedrooms transformed and modernised, while a new “concept bar” and restaurant have opened to the public, bolstering the offering and breathing new life into the 18th century building. In addition, a rural space with a barbeque area has launched on the shores of Loch Shiel, presenting the “very best of Scottish produce” to guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel, which lies close to the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, known globally for featuring in the Harry Potter films, is now under the management of Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI). The business has been working in partnership with the MacFarlane family, who own the venue.

Glenfinnan House Hotel has seen its bedrooms transformed and modernised, breathing new life into the 18th century building. In addition, a rural space with a barbeque area has launched on the shores of Loch Shiel.

Jane MacFarlane said: “It is an exciting moment in our history that comes at a time where tourist numbers in the Scottish Highlands continue to soar. Renowned both locally and internationally for its rich history and breathtaking views, day-trippers as well as hotel guests are welcome to explore our newly refurbished Glenfinnan House Hotel and rural space.”

Norbert Lieder, managing director at ICMI, said: “It is fantastic to see Glenfinnan House Hotel open again to guests following the completion of the extensive refurbishment. I know tourists and hotel guests alike will be impressed by the product of a year’s dedicated renovation work and sympathetic interior design.

“As ICMI enters the next chapter of Glenfinnan House Hotel’s history, we are looking forward to continuing exceeding guest expectations with our high standards and excellent customer service.”

Bosses said the revamped hotel was now open for both accommodation and restaurant reservations, as well as “spontaneous visitors off the road”. The group manages several luxury independent properties, including Crossbasket Castle, Glasgow; The Colonel’s House, Muirfield; The Inch, Fort Augustus, Loch Ness; Isle of Eriska Hotel & Spa, near Oban; and Rocpool Reserve, Inverness.