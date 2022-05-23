Historic Glasgow building to be given new lease of life as offices

Clyde Gateway is investing some £1.7 million into Olympia House in the heart of Bridgeton Cross, creating 350 square metres of flexible commercial office space.

Contractor Redpath Construction will oversee an extensive refurbishment of the two-storey red sandstone building retaining original elements while also creating open-plan floors, a double height upper floor, a new public entrance and installing a platform lift to improve accessibility.

The building, which will become New Olympia House, is a former Salvation Army citadel. Clyde Gateway purchased the former headquarters of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland in December 2020.

Bosses at the regeneration project hope that the new offices will appeal to finance, creative or digital companies, similar to the occupiers that were attracted to the nearby Albus building.

Clyde Gateway’s chief executive Ian Manson said: “It’s great to see work starting on transforming another historic building in Bridgeton and adding new premises to bring more jobs to the country’s fastest growing business hub.

“While preserving its heritage and original features, New Olympia House will be a contemporary commercial space that has exceptional walking, cycling and public transport links, with regular trains serving the adjacent Bridgeton station,” he added.

Established in 2008 following the announcement that Glasgow was to hold the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Clyde Gateway has seen more than £1.5 billion invested in the area from both the public and private sectors.