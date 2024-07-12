Historic Edinburgh design firm that has worked on Usher Hall and Harvey Nichols goes bust putting 72 jobs at risk

Examples of Charles Henshaw & Sons' building façade work. Picture: Greg Macvean.

A 120-year-old company that has made façades for landmark Scottish buildings including the Usher Hall and Harvey Nichols, and Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street railway stations, has collapsed into administration – potentially making its 72 staff redundant.

The directors of Edinburgh-based Charles Henshaw & Sons have appointed Shona Campbell of accountancy firm Henderson Loggie as administrator, with the folding attributed to financial pressures arising from extra costs regarding legacy contracts, and “significant” main contractor delays on start dates for new projects, causing reduced margins and trading losses. The firm offers full design, fabrication, supply, and installation of building façades across sectors including commercial, residential, and public buildings.

It started out in 1904 as a decorative architectural metal working company, and 1982 launched its aluminium glazing systems division, offering curtain walling and windows to the construction industry. Its high-profile projects also include the new University of Glasgow buildings, St Andrew Square in Edinburgh, and conserving major pieces of sculpture including Greyfriars Bobby and the Eros statue in London’s Piccadilly. A buyer will now be sought for the business and all its assets.

Graham Chung, MD of Charles Henshaw & Sons, said: “Henshaw cladding solutions have set industry standards, and we have worked hard for our position as a trusted partner in the façade sector of the construction industry. I am proud of our distinguished reputation built over many decades, and it is with deep regret that, after exploring every avenue to keep afloat, we are unable to continue.

“We have a long-serving, loyal, and extremely well-trained and talented team of estimators, designers, fabricators, site-management and business support staff. We have left our mark with craftsmanship and projects that have shaped the UK skylines with precision and elegance. We would like to thank our employees, supply chain, consultants, and subcontractors for their loyal support over the decades.”