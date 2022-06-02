Fife's Braisby Roofing folds with loss of 20 jobs on back of Covid-related woes

Directors at the Dunfermline-based roofing firm, which closed on May 27, are applying to the court to appoint insolvency specialist Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie as liquidator.

Braisby Roofing was established in 1965 and has remained in the family, but it said its trading performance suffered because of lockdown restrictions, and cashflow challenges due to late payments, rising costs, and “significant six-figure bad debts” that made it increasingly hard to continue in business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family added that it also owns Kwikco Supplies, a wholesale supplier of janitorial products, hand and power tools, fasteners and fixings and workwear, which is “unaffected by the decision to place Braisby Roofing into liquidation and continues to trade as usual”.

The directors also said they aim to concentrate on Kwikco and are seeking to re-employ some affected Braisby staff within that business.

William Braisby, managing director of Braisby Roofing and grandson of the eponymous founder, said: “Construction is a difficult business to be in right now and, like many companies, we have been severely impacted by Covid, which resulted in delays on projects where we were the principal contractor and significant bad debts from customers failing to meet their obligations.

"We have explored every option to continue trading but, regretfully, spiralling costs and shortages of materials coupled with unsustainable cashflow problems have led us to apply for voluntary liquidation. We will always be grateful for the support we have received from our loyal staff.”

Shona Campbell, insolvency partner at Henderson Loggie, said: 'The directors have reached a very difficult decision after facing up to many challenges.' Picture: contributed.

Ms Campbell said: “The directors have reached a very difficult decision after facing up to many challenges. It’s sad when a long-standing business has tried to continue but has no option but to go into liquidation. I will work with the family to bring the affairs of the company to a close, and provide guidance and support to ensure employees receive their full employment entitlements.”