Highlands travel agency launched by ex-deer stalker

A Ross-shire deer stalker-turned-travel planner has launched a start-up aiming to boost the Highlands’ tourism economy.

Sam Thompson, from Achanalt, has founded Govha, a travel agent offering a range of adventure retreats and traditional Highland experiences to corporate clients.

Govha provides logistical support and local guides for activities such as road cycling trips and multi day hikes. Picture: Contributed

Thompson has previously organised trips for the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Chanel, Dior, and Michelin-starred restaurant Lyle’s.

Govha’s website and Instagram channel are set to launch this month with packages tailored to suit individual clients and extra local guides brought in for specific activities like mountain biking or whale watching.

Thompson plans to introduce a wider offering in collaboration with Scottish photographers, yoga instructors and artists to “show off the best of Highland landscape, food and culture”.

He hopes to see Highland communities benefit from the project. He said: “I’ve worked with travel agents that build amazing packages for tourists visiting the Highlands, but I was always struck with how their money seems to avoid so much of the local community.

"I’ve lived in the Highlands for most of my adult life, and one of the main things I love about it is the communities that we have."

