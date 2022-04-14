Highland tailor Campbell's of Beauly sews up latest Royal Warrant

The firm has been granted the Royal Warrant to HRH The Prince of Wales as tailors and tweed mercers – adding to its existing Royal Warrant to Her Majesty The Queen that it was awarded in 2017 for its tailoring services.

It says its workshop in Beauly, located ten miles west of Inverness, has been manufacturing its bespoke sporting tweeds and Highland dress on-site since 1858. In addition to its tailoring workshop the business has a shop specialising in knitwear and tweed garments, many of which are made in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The company added that it has held previous Royal Warrants since the 1960s, in particular those for the late HRH The Prince of Wales (later The Duke of Windsor) as well as HRH Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Married couple John and Nicola Sugden acquired the business in 2015, and it has a full-time tailor and five seamstresses.

The named “grantee” of the latest Royal Warrant, John Sugden, has worked in the industry for more than 20 years, and said: "My wife Nicola and I are absolutely delighted to receive this wonderful accolade. It is testament to a collective effort by all the team here at Campbell's.

"We have worked with HRH over the last few years on various bespoke projects, and this award is the culmination of those endeavours, and a great recognition for all those involved".

John and Nicola Sugden, who took on the business in 2015. Picture: Basia Wright Photography.

